Zano Price Hits $0.62 on Major Exchanges (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Zano has a total market capitalization of $6.96 million and $75,158.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002151 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zano has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,910.46 or 0.99828281 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00033034 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.33 or 0.00201419 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00097608 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00122634 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.30 or 0.00208216 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006191 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00035886 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,209,798 coins and its circulating supply is 11,180,298 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

