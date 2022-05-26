Zeno Research LLC Buys New Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Zeno Research LLC acquired a new position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000. GDS accounts for 2.1% of Zeno Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in GDS by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in GDS in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $2.07 on Thursday, reaching $27.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,791. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.54. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $81.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.07.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GDS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.32.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

