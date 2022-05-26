Zeno Research LLC Invests $5.14 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Zeno Research LLC acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 208,756 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,135,000. AT&T makes up 5.0% of Zeno Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE T traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $21.32. 28,458,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,332,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.28. The company has a market cap of $152.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $22.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

