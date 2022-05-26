Zeno Research LLC Takes $4.50 Million Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Zeno Research LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,008 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,000. Dycom Industries comprises 4.4% of Zeno Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,944,000 after purchasing an additional 16,361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Dycom Industries to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

Shares of NYSE:DY traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.42. 350,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,858. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 1.53. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.