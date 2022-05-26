Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Down 10.1% Following Insider Selling

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10.1% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $37.17 and last traded at $37.19. Approximately 44,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,412,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.36.
Specifically, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $172,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,835.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $80,977.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,020.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,918. 14.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Zillow Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Zillow Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Venator Management LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Venator Management LLC now owns 34,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
