Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Down 10.1% Following Insider Selling

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10.1% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $37.17 and last traded at $37.19. Approximately 44,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,412,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.36.

Specifically, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $172,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,835.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $80,977.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,020.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,918. 14.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Zillow Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Zillow Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Venator Management LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Venator Management LLC now owns 34,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

