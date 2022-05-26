Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Stock Price Down 10.1% Following Insider Selling

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $37.17 and last traded at $37.19. 44,757 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,412,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.36.

Specifically, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $109,870.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $52,966.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,358.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,918. 14.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

