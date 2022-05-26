ZooKeeper Price Tops $0.0258 on Major Exchanges (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 26th. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $4.37 million and approximately $303,743.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 68.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18,527.65 or 0.63855454 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 58.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00030806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.96 or 0.00509237 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00031616 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008701 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 169,406,823 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

