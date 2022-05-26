Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-$3.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.53 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.55 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.70-3.77 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.00. 10,613,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,041,859. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.26. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $79.03 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.66.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. CICC Research initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $182.92 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.96.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $251,972.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,836 shares in the company, valued at $651,822.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $244,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,534 shares of company stock worth $6,270,060. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after buying an additional 742,240 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,424,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,980,000 after buying an additional 16,464 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 726,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,649,000 after buying an additional 386,594 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,691,000 after buying an additional 22,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

