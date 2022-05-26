Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZYXI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Zynex from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Zynex stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 193,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,798. The stock has a market cap of $281.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Zynex has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $16.26.

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Zynex had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $40.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYXI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 1,213.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Zynex in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zynex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Zynex by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.06% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

