Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.88.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZYXI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Zynex from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
Zynex stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 193,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,798. The stock has a market cap of $281.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Zynex has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $16.26.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYXI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 1,213.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Zynex in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zynex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Zynex by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.06% of the company’s stock.
About Zynex
Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.
