$0.03 EPS Expected for Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sportradar Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.04. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sportradar Group will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sportradar Group.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $188.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.94 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRAD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRAD. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,356,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.88. 142,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,022. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $28.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

