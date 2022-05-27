-$0.12 EPS Expected for Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) to report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Aethlon Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aethlon Medical.

AEMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aethlon Medical in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 28,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. 10.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEMD traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 19,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,092. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $12.49.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

