-$0.12 EPS Expected for Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) to report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Aethlon Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aethlon Medical.
AEMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aethlon Medical in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
AEMD traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 19,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,092. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $12.49.
About Aethlon Medical (Get Rating)
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
