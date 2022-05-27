-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.29). Oncternal Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oncternal Therapeutics.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 818.20% and a negative return on equity of 38.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on ONCT. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 113,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONCT stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. 20,930,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,793. The company has a market cap of $76.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $5.88.

About Oncternal Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.