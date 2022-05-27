$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.19. Cinemark posted earnings of ($1.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 120.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $460.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.52 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a negative net margin of 15.54%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 302.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share.

CNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNK traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.14. 3,474,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11, a PEG ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 2.18. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 3, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

