$0.24 EPS Expected for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) to post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Hostess Brands reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.99 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 10.52%. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWNK. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,266,000 after buying an additional 12,247,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,209,000 after buying an additional 2,458,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,447,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,330,000 after buying an additional 289,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,948,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,579,000 after buying an additional 2,225,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,238,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,626,000 after buying an additional 1,423,607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.61. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $24.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.66.

Hostess Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.