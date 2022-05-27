-$0.30 EPS Expected for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.48% and a negative net margin of 20,479.29%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

INO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,267,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,532,000 after buying an additional 9,967,498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,926,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,489 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,640,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after buying an additional 817,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 185.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after buying an additional 539,469 shares during the period. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.75. 4,278,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,233,331. The firm has a market cap of $400.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $10.33.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

