$0.37 EPS Expected for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Planet Fitness posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.44 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLNT. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

NYSE:PLNT traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.91. 24,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,625. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $62.59 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.90 and its 200-day moving average is $84.59.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after buying an additional 1,852,867 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 938.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,217 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,771,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,075,000 after purchasing an additional 748,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Planet Fitness by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,197,000 after buying an additional 60,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,000,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,979,000 after buying an additional 55,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

