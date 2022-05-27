-$0.48 EPS Expected for Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.46). Aridis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aridis Pharmaceuticals.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 2,757.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 577,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 557,000 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARDS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. 19,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,166. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The company has a market cap of $19.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.42.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

