-$0.48 EPS Expected for Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.46). Aridis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aridis Pharmaceuticals.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 2,757.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 577,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 557,000 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:ARDS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. 19,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,166. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The company has a market cap of $19.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.42.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.
