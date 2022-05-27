-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric will report full-year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.16) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.
NASDAQ:FFIE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.19. 2,032,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,065. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.