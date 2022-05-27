-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric will report full-year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.16) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

NASDAQ:FFIE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.19. 2,032,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,065. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIE. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. acquired a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the period.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

