100,000 Shares in Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAU) Purchased by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGTAU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $497,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,515,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,117,000.

Get Inception Growth Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Inception Growth Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.03 during trading on Friday. Inception Growth Acquisition Limited has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $10.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06.

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGTAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inception Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inception Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.