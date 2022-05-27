1,062 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Purchased by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,892. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.45.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

