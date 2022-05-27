119,000 Shares in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Bought by Stonehill Capital Management LLC

Stonehill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 119,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,171,000. Liberty Broadband accounts for approximately 4.2% of Stonehill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $3.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.15. The company had a trading volume of 909,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,406. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $107.40 and a one year high of $194.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 99.93%. The firm had revenue of $248.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LBRDK shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.14.

In other news, Director J David Wargo acquired 300 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

