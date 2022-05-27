139,261 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 139,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,044,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Vertical Research lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

EXC traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $49.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,224,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,448,704. The company has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.62.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Bowers purchased 4,500 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,947 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

