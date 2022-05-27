$140.38 Million in Sales Expected for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) to post $140.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140.87 million and the lowest is $139.90 million. Q2 reported sales of $123.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year sales of $579.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $578.04 million to $580.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $688.30 million, with estimates ranging from $686.13 million to $692.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QTWO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of QTWO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.19. 507,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,233. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.51. Q2 has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $108.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $475,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $342,864.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Q2 by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 117,919 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,844,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Q2 by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $900,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

