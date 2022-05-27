$144.95 Million in Sales Expected for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) to post $144.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Azenta’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.55 million and the lowest is $142.00 million. Azenta reported sales of $315.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azenta will report full year sales of $585.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $582.00 million to $590.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $680.09 million, with estimates ranging from $652.00 million to $698.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Azenta.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Azenta had a net margin of 301.05% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AZTA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Azenta in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Azenta from $106.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azenta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of Azenta stock traded up $4.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,918. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.52. Azenta has a 52-week low of $61.35 and a 52-week high of $124.79.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

