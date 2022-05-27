150,000 Shares in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSU) Acquired by Eisler Capital UK Ltd.

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $10,000,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $8,600,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $6,500,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $5,000,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $4,703,000.

Shares of BIOSU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.94. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,630. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.00. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $10.07.

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

