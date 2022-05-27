150,000 Shares in Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIAC) Bought by Eisler Capital UK Ltd.

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. owned 1.18% of Gesher I Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Gesher I Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GIAC remained flat at $$9.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,381. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87. Gesher I Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Gesher I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

