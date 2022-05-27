151,518 Shares in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 151,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Rite Aid as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 686.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 290,599 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rite Aid by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,124,000 after purchasing an additional 385,629 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the third quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the third quarter valued at about $1,003,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rite Aid currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE:RAD traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,085,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,843. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14. Rite Aid Co. has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.06). Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

