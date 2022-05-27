1,862,356 Shares in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Purchased by Venor Capital Management LP

Venor Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,862,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,000. Option Care Health accounts for approximately 87.3% of Venor Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Venor Capital Management LP owned 1.04% of Option Care Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OPCH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $156,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $492,660. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.70. 29,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,697. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $915.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.45 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

