188,399 Shares in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAU) Acquired by Eisler Capital UK Ltd.

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 188,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $507,000.

VMGAU stock remained flat at $$10.04 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07. VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $10.18.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring consumer and retail companies across a range of industry verticals, such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, pet products and services, household products, and multi-unit retailers/services, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories.

