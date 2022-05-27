199,885 Shares in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT) Bought by Eisler Capital UK Ltd.

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 199,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. owned 0.92% of Finnovate Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,001,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FNVT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. 305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,359. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.67.

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on companies that provide technological services to the financial services industry.

