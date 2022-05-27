$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.09 billion and the lowest is $1.93 billion. Hilton Worldwide reported sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year sales of $8.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.71 billion to $9.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.64.

In other news, Director Raymond E. Mabus acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,760 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLT traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.80. 54,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,637,094. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $114.70 and a 52-week high of $167.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.97 and its 200-day moving average is $146.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

