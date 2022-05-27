200,000 Shares in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGIIU) Acquired by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGIIU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at $2,513,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000.

Get Seaport Global Acquisition II alerts:

SGIIU remained flat at $$9.99 on Friday. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.01.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGIIU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.