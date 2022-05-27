$21.75 Million in Sales Expected for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) will report $21.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.10 million to $22.40 million. Western New England Bancorp reported sales of $20.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year sales of $87.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.40 million to $90.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $92.40 million, with estimates ranging from $89.10 million to $95.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 25.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WNEB. StockNews.com began coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of WNEB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,811. The firm has a market cap of $192.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.37. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 157.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 45,904 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 149.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 27,357 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. 52.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

