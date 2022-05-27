2,323,000 Shares in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) Bought by Sio Capital Management LLC

Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,323,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,580,000. Medicus Sciences Acquisition accounts for approximately 6.8% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sio Capital Management LLC owned approximately 20.00% of Medicus Sciences Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $956,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $551,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MSAC remained flat at $$9.77 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,335. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

