$237.94 Million in Sales Expected for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) to announce $237.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $235.51 million to $241.26 million. Shake Shack posted sales of $187.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year sales of $940.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $919.60 million to $953.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHAK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded Shake Shack from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 122.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHAK traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.59. The company had a trading volume of 28,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,791. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.46 and its 200-day moving average is $67.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

