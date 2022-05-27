2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of 2U from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2U has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.36.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $713.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.22. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. 2U had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $253.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that 2U will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of 2U by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,120,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,760,000 after buying an additional 676,511 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,369,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 2U by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,949,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,616,000 after buying an additional 537,194 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of 2U by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,415,000 after buying an additional 519,324 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,147,000 after buying an additional 460,723 shares during the period.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

