$302.51 Million in Sales Expected for Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) to post sales of $302.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enviva’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $280.50 million to $316.04 million. Enviva reported sales of $285.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enviva will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enviva.

EVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enviva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enviva in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.25.

NYSE:EVA traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $77.88. The stock had a trading volume of 201,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,376. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.39 and a 200 day moving average of $74.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.40 and a beta of 0.96. Enviva has a 12-month low of $47.67 and a 12-month high of $91.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.905 per share. This is a positive change from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%.

In other news, Director Ralph Alexander purchased 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $124,729.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $37,817,467.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva by 0.4% in the first quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,901,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,208,382,000 after acquiring an additional 103,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,589,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva by 2.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192,353 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,375,000 after acquiring an additional 27,539 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Enviva during the first quarter worth approximately $43,814,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in Enviva during the first quarter worth approximately $37,222,000.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

