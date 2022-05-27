33,835 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Acquired by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,000. Amphenol makes up about 1.7% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Amphenol by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,824,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,558,000 after buying an additional 21,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amphenol by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,762,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,258,223,000 after buying an additional 400,777 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Peaks Capital LP acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $5,401,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $214,175,000 after buying an additional 39,737 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Amphenol stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.35. The stock had a trading volume of 126,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $65.84 and a one year high of $88.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.40.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

