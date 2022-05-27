43,711 Shares in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Acquired by Resonate Capital LLC

Resonate Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,000. GDS comprises 1.8% of Resonate Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in GDS by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,064,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in GDS by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 26,076 shares during the period. Tekne Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,383,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in GDS by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in GDS by 479.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 102,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 84,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.32.

GDS stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $26.48. 32,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,791. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average of $41.44. GDS Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $81.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

