$47.24 Million in Sales Expected for ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) will announce $47.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.60 million to $48.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full-year sales of $213.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $212.34 million to $216.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $269.47 million, with estimates ranging from $262.50 million to $273.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ForgeRock.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FORG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ForgeRock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ForgeRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

Shares of FORG traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 291,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,727. ForgeRock has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.36.

In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,466,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,088,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,359,000. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

