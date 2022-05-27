$6.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) will report sales of $6.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.61 billion and the lowest is $6.20 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) reported sales of $6.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) will report full year sales of $26.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.08 billion to $27.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $27.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.42 billion to $27.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ERIC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 134 to SEK 120 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Grupo Santander upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 106 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.25. 5,011,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,330,100. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter worth approximately $158,270,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 623.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,544,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,101,000 after buying an additional 4,777,913 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,531,000 after buying an additional 2,297,972 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,587,000.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

