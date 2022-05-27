63,200 Shares in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Bought by Berylson Capital Partners LLC

Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,000. PAR Technology comprises approximately 3.7% of Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Berylson Capital Partners LLC owned 0.24% of PAR Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 247.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 67,920 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 231.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on PAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PAR Technology from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Shares of NYSE:PAR traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.07. The company had a trading volume of 202,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,041. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.79. PAR Technology Co. has a one year low of $28.87 and a one year high of $74.50.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.33. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

