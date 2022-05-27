64,483 Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Purchased by Alpine Peaks Capital LP

Alpine Peaks Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 64,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,622,000. Trimble accounts for approximately 5.5% of Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Trimble by 170.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,402,000 after buying an additional 1,176,661 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,791,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,806,000 after purchasing an additional 358,662 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,330,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,549,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,108,000 after purchasing an additional 275,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Trimble by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,665,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,250,000 after buying an additional 233,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

TRMB traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.14. 1,012,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,009. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.29. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.89 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Trimble’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

