$698.73 Million in Sales Expected for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) to report $698.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $656.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $741.00 million. SkyWest posted sales of $656.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $735.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.63 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKYW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

In other news, Director Jerry C. Atkin bought 55,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,393,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,050,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,267,000 after acquiring an additional 63,516 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,420,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,429,000 after buying an additional 70,588 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SkyWest by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,375,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,386,000 after buying an additional 64,082 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,338,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,320,000 after buying an additional 989,747 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SkyWest by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,595,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,080,000 after buying an additional 128,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKYW traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.55. 382,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,845. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.74. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.91.

SkyWest Company Profile (Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

