$72.35 Million in Sales Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) will post $72.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.00 million to $72.70 million. The Hackett Group posted sales of $73.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year sales of $299.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $299.16 million to $300.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $327.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $75.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on The Hackett Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hackett Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

NASDAQ HCKT traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $19.85. 80,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,387. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.60. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $24.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,758,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,612,000 after buying an additional 89,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,770,000 after buying an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after buying an additional 26,506 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,096,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,274,000 after buying an additional 520,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 727,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after buying an additional 26,325 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.