75,679 Shares in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 75,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Sage Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $3,243,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,727,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,108,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director George Golumbeski purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $251,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAGE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.74.

SAGE traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $32.24. The company had a trading volume of 558,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,944. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.17. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.57.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.01). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a negative net margin of 7,676.91%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

