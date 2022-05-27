$85.14 Million in Sales Expected for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) will post $85.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Beauty Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.19 million and the lowest is $79.50 million. Beauty Health posted sales of $66.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beauty Health will report full year sales of $337.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $333.20 million to $339.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $417.77 million, with estimates ranging from $410.82 million to $425.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Beauty Health.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.15 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 117.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on SKIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Beauty Health from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Beauty Health from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKIN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Beauty Health by 47.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKIN stock traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $14.64. 1,864,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,267,085. Beauty Health has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 14.25 and a quick ratio of 13.57. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

