$857.64 Million in Sales Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) to report sales of $857.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $854.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $864.70 million. Grocery Outlet posted sales of $775.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year sales of $3.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

GO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

Shares of GO traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $38.20. The stock had a trading volume of 820,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.69. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $39.50.

In related news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $96,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,598 shares in the company, valued at $714,349.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $3,801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 66,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,858.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 364,902 shares of company stock valued at $13,139,844. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 189.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after purchasing an additional 515,159 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 588.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 34,652 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,852,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,372,000 after buying an additional 327,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

