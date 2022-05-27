90,000 Shares in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Bought by Sio Capital Management LLC

Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Merus by 134.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,009,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,201,000 after buying an additional 2,876,971 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in Merus during the third quarter valued at $15,799,000. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter valued at $17,782,000. BioImpact Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Merus by 34.4% during the third quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 941,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,723,000 after purchasing an additional 241,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merus by 73.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 236,364 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Merus news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of Merus stock traded up $3.56 on Friday, hitting $17.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,585. Merus has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $763.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.24. Merus had a negative net margin of 143.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 million. As a group, analysts expect that Merus will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

