AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 190 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 57 to SEK 55 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a reduce rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from SEK 150 to SEK 200 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $29.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.69. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $58.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

